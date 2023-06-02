Students from the Shenango Area School District recently donated to those in need in South Sudan.
Honors English 7 students participated in the Iron Giraffe Challenge, raising more than $5,000 for Water for South Sudan.
The class, taught by Heather Butchy, raised funds under the team name “Wildcat Wave.”
“This is our third year participating,” Butchy said. “Our school’s total is nearly $13,000. Our funds have helped to deliver drilling equipment to villages in South Sudan and also support hygiene programs there.”
Water for South Sudan is a Rochester, New York-based non-profit created by Salva Dut to provide clean and safe water and improve hygiene and sanitation conditions for the people of South Sudan.
Dut was born in a remote village in Southwest Sudan. Years later after moving to the United States, he was inspired to create his organization after finding out his father, who was living in Southern Sudan, was suffering from a disease caused by waterborne parasites.
Wildcat Wave’s goal was the raise at least $1,000, with the funding to be used to help drill more wells to provide more clean water.
By raising more than $1,000, the team received a special poster to hang in the classroom and was placed in a drawing to receive different prizes, including the grand prize of an in-person or virtual visit from Dut. The school didn’t win any prizes.
Butchy said the idea of donating to the charity began with her looking for novels for her classes.
She said the novels needed to be mature enough for strong extension activities, but accessible enough for an independent read.
That was when she discovered “A Long Walk to Water,” written by Linda Sue Park, which told the life story of Dut.
“It allowed me to create an entire unit that gave my students a clear perspective on life in a country much different than ours, and it allowed me to incorporate the importance of helping others ... and empowering those around them to do the same. For this unit, they had to ‘walk the walk,’ so to speak,” Butchy said.
For the past three school years, the students have researched the global water crisis and its connection to Dut’s story in the book.
They then conducted a spirit week fundraising event for grades four through 12, creating posters, flyers and banners with an original logo and slogan and writing persuasive letters to community members urging them to donate to the cause.
Butchy said the students created a strong advertising campaign and engaged their classmates in fundraising competitions, yielding tremendous results.
“I’ve never seen more passionate writing and more care in their work than I have during this unit. I think they understood that their work wasn’t just for a grade,” Butchy said. “I hope they saw ‘the power of the pen’ at work.”
Added Butchy: “I had told them at the beginning of the year when we reviewed our course syllabus, that they would be participating in something much bigger than themselves. What they accomplished this year — as did my seventh graders in years past — is much greater than I had ever anticipated.”
