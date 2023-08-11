When Natalie Colella was attending Shenango Elementary School, she would see other students upset to be using broken or out-of-date supplies.
“I would see kids sad because they had to use the other kinds of stuff, not good scissors that didn’t work, or glue sticks falling apart,” Colella said.
So in 2020, Colella decided to start her own school supply drive to help other students in the district.
“To give the kids that don’t have the money, to give them the chance to have the supplies,” Colella said.
Colella, who was a third-grader when the supply drive started, is now about to enter sixth grade and is ready to help more and more of her fellow students each year.
“It makes me happy to see their faces when they get new stuff,” Colella said.
Jeana Colella, Natalie’s mother, said while the district doesn’t give out details on how many specific students are helped through the drive, she and Natalie have been informed the number is “a lot.”
Jeana said the advertisement for the supply drive is very simple via the school district and on Facebook.
However, word-of-mouth spread the message with many district residents contributing to the supply drive.
“We get random stuff that shows up on our front porch half the time,” Jeana Colella said. “We basically fill an executive room table/conference room table every time. It’s a lot, like four or five crates for all stuff.”
Once the supplies are collected, the teachers are able to get whatever they need for a student throughout the year.
This year’s school supply drive will run until Tuesday.
Supplies can be dropped off at either Shenango Elementary School at 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, the Dollar General store at 4029 Ellwood Road or at the Free Little Library at 3808 Old Pittsburgh Road.
When asked, Natalie said she encourages other students to start their own school supply drives in the future to help others.
