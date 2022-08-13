+2 Shenango firefighters get new UTV The Shenango Area Fire District has purchased a piece of equipment, with help from a grant f…

Prompted by a resident’s query Thursday, Shenango Township supervisors reiterated their uncertainty about the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.

The agency and the county chamber of commerce came under fire earlier this year when Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd began to question their efficacy. Around the same time, those agencies removed Boyd from their boards and replaced him with fellow county Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel.

The move spawned a letter signed by officials from five county townships — including Shenango — expressing dismay that none have a seat on the chamber or corporation boards, and that they are barred even from attending their meetings, which are not open to the public. The officials said that they “would like to be included and believe we should have been included in any decisions that your boards are making that affect our communities.”

At their June meeting, the county commissioners tabled a proposal to re-designate the economic development corporation as the county’s official industrial development organization after Boyd proposed a trio of amendments to the plan. They would require the agency to open its meetings to the public, allow elected municipal officials to sit as voting board members and provide public financial disclosure of its income, expenditures and debts.

Shenango resident Shirley Sallmen attended Thursday’s Shenango supervisors meeting, saying she had also been at the commissioner’s meeting and telling the supervisors she is upset the economic development corporation apparently does not want any representation from the county’s townships.

“Everything’s behind closed doors,” she said. “They’re using tax dollars, they’re making loans — to who? Are they collecting interest, and who’s getting the money? Something needs to be done.”

She asked the supervisors for their thoughts.

Supervisor Brandon Rishel credited the current board of commissioners with being on top of the issues and asking questions, and is hopeful that changes are in the works.

“By no means do I ever want to cut ties with Lawrence County Economic Development,” he said. “We’ll work with anyone who is bringing in development within our community. If it’s a benefit to Shenango Township, among the three of us, we’ll be on board with it.

“But currently, I don’t see that there’s any benefit for what they have going for us.”

Rishel recalled that several years ago, the corporation asked the township for $10,000, and the township responded by providing $500.

“Even then, we questioned what we were getting for our money.”

Burick echoed Sallmen’s sentiments that the corporation lacks accountability.

“Myself and Frank, years ago, we asked for a seat (on the board),” Burick said. “Frank even asked if he could just come to a meeting, and sit in the back. and they told him no.”

In other business, the supervisors:

•Set trick-or-treat hours for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

•Reminded residents of the Fall Craft Market and Touch A Truck Event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the township park.

•Approved advertising for part-time public works employees.

•Explained that Ridgewood Court residents will have to wait a while longer to see their street paved. The work was originally scheduled as part of the township’s 2022 paving project, but word that Columbia Gas is planning a 2023 project along Savannah Road that also will involve cutting part of Ridgewood Court prompted the supervisors to push back the paving. “There’s no way we want to pave it this year,” Rishel said, “to turn around and have them cut it up next year.”

