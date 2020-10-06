Shenango sports facility will be constructed

An addition to Shenango's sports program will come to fruition.
The Shenango Area School board narrowly voted during a special meeting Monday to award more than $4 million in contracts to build an indoor sports facility that will feature a track, weight room, batting cages, a volleyball/basketball court and a football/soccer turf field.
The board voted 5 to 4 to approve the contracts. The yes votes were Merle Glass, Denise Palkovich, Al Burick, Randy Angelucci and Michael Miloser. The no votes were Jeana Colella, John Colella, Monica Rich and Sam Biasucci. Members of the public applauded when the motion passed.
"I just wanted to bring up tonight how important it is for the future of Shenango Township and what (it) will do for not only the families that are here now, but young families who will think about it," said Frank Augustine, a district resident and township supervisor. "I just want to say right that I would very much like to see us in favor of this project."
The two-pronged sports complex plan was introduced by superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck last summer. Since then, the first phase of a $1.2 million outdoor turf field has been awarded and built. The recreational facility, though, has received pushback from board members citing the cost and its priority over other projects their hesitations.
Before the vote, board member Jeana Colella explained she had attended a buildings and grounds committee meeting recently where she received a list of 88 projects the committee set to accomplish within in a 10-year period. Of those, 55 projects were completed but Colella made it a point to recognize the projects that hadn't been completed such as asbestos abatement, security doors and energy-efficient windows.
She added, though, 11 completed projects are athletic improvement-based.
"I think it's just important to note that there is a lot of opportunity here of things that may have not been completed that should have been in order to maintain our existing facilities," Jeana Colella said. "Many of which are important for the livelihood of our students — heat, water and electricity, so just please keep that in mind."
"As I mentioned in previous meetings, (it's) certainly a project that is needed, but I question if it's needed at this time and whether the district should have a $4 million expenditure," said board member Sam Biasucci, who is also the board's treasurer and chairman of the finance committee. "I question the ability to repay the expenditure."
The approved contracts were from:
•GEM Building Contractors and Development, Inc. of Neshannock for general construction totaling $3,183,493
•Hranec Sheetmetal, Inc. for HVAC of Uniontown for construction totaling $414,000
•D.J. Hannon and Sons, Inc. of New Castle for plumbing totaling $228,105
•Penn-Ohio Electric Company for electric work totaling $392,000
The four contracts total $4,217,598.
The four approved contracts were voted on for the first time during the board's July meeting when the motion in a 4 to 4 vote.
Because the vote lacked a majority of the board — five votes — to award or deny the bids, the motion failed, according to board solicitor Richard Harper citing school code. Harper said a board could hypothetically vote on a failed motion at every meeting if they so chose and there would be no need to rescind a vote on a failed motion.
Last September, the board awarded a $1,207,190.33 bid to FieldTurf to both design and construct an outdoor turf field. It passed with a 6 to 2 vote. Rich and Biasucci also voted no. John Colella and Jeana Colella had not yet been elected to the board. Early estimates for the project totaled approximately $4.9 million.
The completed complex is expected to cost upward of $5.4 million.
