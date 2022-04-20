The Shenango Area School District officially unveiled its $4 million indoor athletic complex on Wednesday morning.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck was joined by state Rep. Chris Sainato, state Sen. Elder Vogel and Shenango supervisors Frank Augustine, Albert Burick III and Brandon Rishel. They were also joined by attorney Larry Kelly of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George law firm and Preston Motors’ Bobby Preston.
“We are thankful to so many of you who have supported us every step of the way, so that this day would finally come,” Schreck said.
Schreck pointed to Augustine’s Pizza, Penn Ohio Electric, and the LGKG law firm for donating funds to cover the purchase and installation of electronic scoreboards for the facility. Preston Motors donated funds to purchase weight room equipment. Sainato, Vogel and school board President Merle Glass gave remarks, while the student body was represented by seniors Emma Callahan and Adam Bryant.
“We are very fortunate in Lawrence County to have supportive legislatures who welcome projects such as our recreation complex (projects) that benefit our students and our community,” Shreck said.
The facility boasts an indoor walking track, three basketball and volleyball courts, three pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art weight room, pole vault and long jump pits and a batting cage area.
The facility has been open to students since February. It will now be made available to Shenango Township residents from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rentals times may be offered during the weekends, based on availability.
