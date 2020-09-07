Reasons for South New Castle 1901 secession unclear There’s no one alive with first-hand knowledge of South New Castle Borough’s separation from…

Technically, it would be a merger.

However, Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough officials view it more as a family reunion.

Leaders in the two municipalities have begun talks to merge their two communities, creating an entity that hasn’t existed since April 1, 1901. That’s when the approximately 1-square-mile area now known as South New Castle officially separated from Shenango to become a borough.

Shenango supervisors and South New Castle’s mayor and council still have a lot to do to craft an agreement for the merger. Once that’s done and approved, voters in each municipality will have the final say in a ballot referendum, perhaps as early as next spring.

The initiative was launched earlier this year when South New Castle officials approached the township with the idea.

“We decided it was the right thing to do, and in my opinion, it should have been done years ago,” South New Castle Mayor Adam Reiter said. “Really, we’re already one community in the school district. So just to make it one community, I think, is a benefit to everyone involved.”

RETURNING HOME

It took just over 50 years of separation before the first steps toward reunification began.

When the borough was formed, it also established its own school district, building the J.P. Byers School at Hanna Street and East Tresser Avenue. In 1953, though, the South New Castle district entered into a jointure agreement with Shenango, and that jointure became an official consolidation in 1964.

In 2017, the two municipalities’ volunteer fire departments merged, capping a three-year process and creating the Shenango Area Fire District.

And just last year, Shenango and South New Castle entered into an agreement for shared police coverage, something they’d also had from May 2012 through October 2015.

Shenango Supervisor Al Burick III, who also serves as secretary/treasurer for both the township and the borough, believes the merger of the fire departments may have fast-tracked the idea of doing the same for the municipalities themselves.

“I absolutely think that’s part of it,” he said. “We saw how well that worked. Shenango Township now has a police contract with the borough, so we contract 24/7 police coverage to South New Castle Borough. It’s the same school district.

“I feel like we’ve worked together so well. It used to be part of Shenango, so geographically and historically, (a merger) makes sense.”

MERGE OR NOT TO MERGE?

The idea of merging municipalities in general — and in Pennsylvania specifically — seems to make sense to a lot of people, Burick included.

“It needs to happen everywhere in the state,” he said. “There’s just too many municipalities right now. You can simplify and cost cut so many places by doing this.”

Indeed, according to governing.com, Pennsylvania has the third-most local governments in the U.S. with 2,625, behind only Illinois (2,828) and Minnesota (2,720). That was something state Rep. Thomas Caltagirone recognized 10 years ago.

In 2010, the Berks County Democrat introduced legislation calling for a constitutional amendment to have Pennsylvania’s 67 county governments absorb all the municipalities within their borders, and to oversee them under a countywide administration

Caltagirone cited an exorbitant duplication of services provided by boroughs, townships, cities and counties, and touted savings produced by economies of scale that would result from municipality mergers.

The thought is one commonly expressed by proponents of such consolidations but, a 2012 study published in the Section on Intergovernmental Administraton and Management found, one not necessarily based in reality. An abstract of the report at journals.sagepub.com explains that the study’s authors compared cities and counties that had consolidated with those that had considered consolidation and rejected it.

“The statistical analysis shows that per capita expenditures in consolidated communities are not statistically different from those that considered and rejected consolidation,” the abstract says. “These results suggest that consolidation is not likely to decrease expenditures in the typical consolidated local government.”

MONEY MATTERS

Such findings haven’t discouraged consolidation talk. Conversations about merging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County come up periodically, including as recently as April of this year. In Mercer County, Hermitage and Wheatland have begun to explore the possibility as well.

Still, money can be a key element in thwarting merger talks, as a financially distressed municipality seeking consolidation may have difficulty finding a financially strong one willing to assume its debt.

That appears not to be a problem with the proposed Shenango-South New Castle merger.

“I think the borough has like $6,000 in debt, and the township has one bond that needs to be paid off, and it’s scheduled to be paid off in 2027,” Burick said. “It’s part of our budget; we already have it budgeted every year.”

At last week’s borough council meeting, attorney Lou Palumbo — who acts as solicitor for both the township and the borough — acknowledged that liquidation of debt would have to be covered in any merger agreement, “but I don’t think we have a significant debt issue with the borough,” he said.

Moreover, Burick doesn’t foresee Shenango becoming mired in additional debt by welcoming South New Castle into its fold.

“We could probably take on South New Castle Borough without needing any new admin or public works employees or things like that,” he said. “We’re not going to need to hire employees to take over that area.

“We can absorb it without needing any big costs or increases in our yearly budget. They do own road equipment, so we wouldn’t have to buy that, either.”

As for borough residents, “they will see a reduction of their taxes if they become a part of Shenango because our tax rate is lower than South New Castle Borough,” Burick added.

THE PAPERWORK

Debt might not be an issue in a Shenango-South New Castle merger, but there are plenty of other matters that must be taken care of before an agreement can be approved and sent to the voters.

Among them, Palumbo said, is the creation of maps showing existing boundaries for each community as well as the boundaries resulting from a merger.

Other matters, he noted, include plans for the disposition of assets, oversight and maintenance of the borough’s sanitation system, resolution of existing liabilities, a uniform tax system, implementation of ordinances and establishment of election procedures.

“Shenango is a second class township,” Palumbo said. “One of the things we have to take a look at with this merger is if the population and/or the density of the population would make it a first class township. That’s a potential issue that’s out there.

“If not, it would be governed as a second-class township. There is no requirement to include wards or districts in the agreement, but that’s something that would have to be discussed moving forward.”

When the municipalities settle on an agreement, it will have to be approved during a public meeting in each community, Palumbo said, and when the issue becomes a referendum, the language must be identical on both ballots.

That referendum, Palumbo explained, would take place 13 weeks following the municipalities’ approval.

“I really don’t see this happening in October or November,” he said. “We could have something finalized November-December, and that would put us right in line for 2021 for either the primary or the general election.”

One issue that Reiter believes won’t have to be dealt with is a loss of identity, something that also can derail efforts to merge two communities.

“If this happens,” he said, “I guarantee you, probably 10, 15 years down the road, people are still going to call it ‘The Borough.’

“I was raised and grew up here — it’s ‘The Borough’ pride.”