BY DAN IRWIN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Discussions involving a potential merger between Shenango Township and South New Castle Borough remain on hold.
The borough approached the township late last summer with the idea of a merger, and officials in each municipality agreed to explore the idea. However, they cautioned that a myriad of details would have to be worked out, and the earliest that residents might see the question on their ballots would be the November 2021 general election.
In its January meeting, though, South New Castle Borough Council announced that the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing to which it gave rise had pre-empted all discussions between the borough and the township.
At Thursday’s township Shenango supervisors meeting, Supervisor Brandon Rishel expressed hope that with COVID vaccines now being administered and the number of cases in decline, talks could be resurrected. However, a second potential hurdle — 2021 elections — may also stand in the way.
“There also are some elections that are going on there, council and mayor,” he said. “The reality at this point is that it’s probably best to wait until after the election.
“There’s no reason to possibly waste money, or time or resources on putting something together until we get to that point and see if that’s something they’re still interested in.”
According to the county elections office, two of the borough’s council seats are up for grabs, but only one candidate — incumbent Greg Szylinski — has declared an intention to run. The position of borough mayor also will be on the ballot, although Mayor Adam Reiter is the only declared candidate in that race.
In Shenango, only one supervisor — Frank Augustine — is up for re-election, and he will be running unopposed.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, supervisors:
•Scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 11 a.m. March 27, weather permitting, at the township park. The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
•Tentatively set the first week of May as clean-up week. The promised to offer more details at their April meeting.
•Approved Public Power as the supplier of the township’s electricity. Public Power submitted the low bid from among three bidders at a fixed rate of 5.98 cents per kilowatt hour for a 36-month term. Current supplier NG Energy submitted a bid of 7.13 cents per kilowatt hour, and AEP Energy offered a rate of 6.614 cents per kilowatt hour.
