Like many folks this holiday season, Shenango Township supervisors are thinking about a shopping center.
However, they're not focused on where to go for gifts. Rather, they’re wondering about the fate of Lawrence Village Plaza, a once-vibrant shopping destination with no anchor tenants and a multitude of empty storefronts.
Likely the center’s biggest blow came in 2019, when Kmart closed its store there. In 2017, the corporation signed a five-year lease with plaza owner Chip Harrup, but that lease expires in February, and that has township officials wondering what happens next.
“We’re very concerned with the current ownership with what the status of that is going to be,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said. “The taxes are just barely making it through for three years; 2019 taxes are paid, 2020 and 2021 are not paid as of (Wednesday).
“We don’t feel that we are having a good working relationship with the current owners. We would love to work with them to see some further projects and some investment into it. We’re left with very few alternatives of what we can do. But we know the situation is going to get worse.”
Rishel said he believes that the township needs to enter into discussions with solicitor Lou Perrotta about the possibilities of conservatorship.
Conservatorship, according to the Treasury Department, is “the legal process in which a person or entity is appointed to establish control and oversight of a Company to put it in a sound and solvent condition. In a conservatorship, the powers of the Company's directors, officers, and shareholders are transferred to the designated Conservator.”
Supervisor Frank Augustine, who attended the meeting by phone, agreed that some kind of action by the township is needed.
“Every day, somebody says something to me about that plaza,” he said. “We take plenty of phone calls, and something has to be done. Whatever avenue we have to go is great, because we have to do something. It’s not going to get any better.”
Rishel said that the township has tried to contact the plaza owner and propose a public-private partnership.
“We tried to say, ‘If you invest, we’ll invest.’ We’ve tried to to throw everything out there under the sun to try to get this gentleman to invest in our community, and it’s just not happening,” he said. “Once this revenue stream (the Kmart lease) is gone, we just don’t see where we’re going to go from here.
“We’re definitely concerned with it. We’re going to have to explore any legal options that we have.”
