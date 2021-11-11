Christmas is coming to Shenango Township.
The municipality’s annual tree lighting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the municipal building on Willowbrook Road.
At Wednesday’s supervisors meeting, Al Burick III noted that the event will feature the Shenango High School choir and brass ensemble, food trucks, Santa and a small fireworks display.
The township also is having a holiday lights contest.
“We have a group of township employees that will be judging the best decorated houses in Shenango Township,” Burick said. “We have a trophy award for the best decorated home.”
Also Wednesday, the supervisors:
•Approved advertising the township’s intent to adopt its 2022 budget at the supervisors’ Dec. 9 meeting. The budget, which has no tax hike, totals $3,739,469. It is slightly lower than the 2021 budget of $3,959,367 and includes a general fund budget of $2,775,384, a liquid fuel fund budget of $339,298, a fire tax fund budget of $322,440, a capital fund budget of $102,347, and a restricted fund budget of $200,000. The budget will be available for inspection at the township municipal building and on its website.
•Approved Cochran Hill Road as a “no winter maintenance” road. The road was reopened in 2019 after being closed to allow for mining operations in the area in 1996. The lower portion of the road, which once connected Union Valley Road to Martha Street Extension and Denny Drive, remains closed due to extensive deterioration, Burick explained, but the upper end is open to access state game lands. The “no winter maintenance” designation means that the open portion of the road will be plowed but will not have priority status. Also, it will not be salted.
•Approved a resolution for the transfer of a liquor license from Slippery Rock Township to Shenango for Tim Toc, LLC. The company plans to renovate a building at 2655 Ellwood Road once owned by Easter Seals and later by UPMC to create a Tic Toc gas station and convenience store that also will serve food.
