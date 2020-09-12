At their Thursday night meeting, Shenango Township supervisors:
•Set a fall clean-up week that will run from Monday through Friday. Residents may place materials at the curb for collection on their regular trash service day. There is a maximum of one bulk item, and up to 20 bags. Loose items and hazardous waste items will not be collected.
•Set trick-or-treat hours for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. South New Castle established the same hours at its Sept. 3 meeting.
•Scheduled leaf pick-up to begin Nov. 1. Residents should bag their leaves, set the bags curbside and call the township to schedule pick-up.
•Announced they would present the township’s proposed 2021 budget at their Nov. 12 meeting, and would adopt it Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.