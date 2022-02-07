When the curtain goes up next month on Shenango High’s production of “Legally Blonde,” audiences will see and hear one of the top high school tenors in the country.
That’s Joshua Bruce, who will have the musical’s male lead of Emmett Brown.
His most recent starring gig, though, was a member of the National Association for Music Education’s All-Nation Honor Choir. Bruce is only the second Shenango student in school history to reach that plateau, and one of 533 students from 48 states and territories to qualify this year for one of the NAfME ensembles, which also include symphony orchestra, concert band, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble and modern band.
Bruce should have spent the weekend of Jan. 22-24 in San Diego with fellow high school musicians from around the country, but COVID concerns prompted the event to go virtual. Instead, each singer recorded his or her part and submitted it to NAfME, which will combine them digitally to create an online concert yet to be posted.
“I would have loved to have gone to San Diego, but I’m really glad I got to go to the virtual event as well,” the son of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce said. “It was really informative, and we got to learn from a bunch of different speakers. It was a good time just to be with everybody, even though we couldn’t be in person.”
Bruce, a senior, took the preliminary step toward earning a spot with the national choir when he made all-state choir as a junior. That earned him the right to audition for national recognition.
“It’s always been my dream to make it into one of the higher choirs, and I’m so glad that I did it,” he said, conceding that he wasn’t sure he could make nationals. “I just figured I’d give it a whirl because I was here and I had earned a shot. I figured I might as well go for it.”
His choral music instructor, Samantha Leali, wasn’t at all surprised that he was accepted.
“Sometimes you know when you have a student that has that little something extra,” she said. “With Josh, he has a lot of natural, God-given ability but he also has a really good work ethic, and he’s smart. He is able to self-assess and diagnose and correct on his own. He has a very good ear, he’s a drummer in our marching band. He’s a strong musician both instrumentally and vocally.
“I remember his freshman year, his first festival, pinning his pin on his robes and thinking, ‘I can’t wait to see where this goes.’ Now he’s covered in medals and has achieved literally everything there is to achieve.”
Still, achieving a recording that he liked well enough to submit for the choir performance wasn’t exactly a snap.
“I spent a few hours outside of the rehearsals that we had to learn the music and just get it down,” he said. “We did technique work when we were all together in the Zoom classes. Then we recorded the week after.
“I recorded for like three hours, so I can tell you that I had a lot of bad recordings. Luckily, we were able to do it more than once.”
As for the one he decided would make the cut, “It was better than my other ones. It wasn’t perfect but it was probably as close as I was going to get. I felt I had spent enough time on this, so I’m just going to turn it in.”
The recording wasn’t the only thing on which he’s spent a lot of time.
On top of singing and drumming, Bruce runs with the Wildcats’ cross country and track teams. He hits the books as well, and is number three academically in his graduating class. He plans on continuing his education and choral careers at Penn State University, where he will study biomedical engineering.
Then there’s the upcoming spring musical to rehearse, and he’s preparing to take his final shots at district, regional and all-state choirs.
Bruce’s ascension to national honor choir is not only an accomplishment for him, Leali believes, but also a legacy to which younger students can aspire — much like the one Michael West left when the 2017 grad and current Penn State senior became Shenango’s first national choir participant.
“Michael did it, and he was the first one in school history, and I think that really opened the eyes of some kids,” Leali said. “Josh was a seventh-grader, and these kids are seeing, ‘Hey, this is attainable if I work hard.’ A kid from a school that graduates under 100 kids can go and be one of the best in the country.”
Bruce has some advice for anyone with sights set on becoming Shenango’s third national choir qualifier.
“Just keep going, and make sure you practice,” he said. “Sometimes I did not practice as much as I should have, and that kind of led to me not doing as well.
“But as long as you keep working at it, and you strive for what you want to hit, and even set the bar higher than you want to, then you can reach whatever you want to do.”
