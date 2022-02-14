Shenango launching an economic development plan Shenango Township is hoping to bring new life to Lawrence Village Plaza, but supervisors hav…

Lawrence Village Plaza was built on the site of a former airfield.

Six decades later, Shenango Township supervisors believe the shopping center has crashed and burned, and that it is up to them to make it take flight once more.

The supervisors on Thursday night voted unanimously to petition the courts to grant them conservatorship of the property. The move would allow the township to assume management and marketing capabilities that the supervisors say the plaza owners themselves have failed to aggressively pursue.

“I think everybody in Lawrence County, and Shenango Township particularly, can say they are at their wits’ end with Lawrence Village Plaza and the condition it is in,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said prior to the vote. “We have tried to work privately with the ownership that is there. We feel there is no other means at this point other than that.”

Reached Friday morning by phone, co-owner Chip Harrup — who purchased the plaza in 2017 for $2.3 million — declined to comment.

A conservatorship does not make the township the owner of the property.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, conservatorship is “the legal process in which a person or entity is appointed to establish control and oversight of a Company to put it in a sound and solvent condition. In a conservatorship, the powers of the Company’s directors, officers, and shareholders are transferred to the designated Conservator.”

Lou Perrotta, Shenango Township solicitor, explained after the meeting that conservatorship can be sought when “a substantial piece of property is not being managed in an efficient manner. There are mechanisms in the law that you can petition the court to take over the management of said property.

“There are certain criteria that you have to meet and certain things that you have to prove. Potentially, we have the ability to initiate conservatorship against certain properties in the township.”

The plaza has been in apparent decline for several years, with tenants closing or moving to new locations. A walk along the plaza sidewalk reveals an unofficial count of 13 occupied storefronts and 16 empty ones, including the free-standing former Kmart and PNC Bank buildings.

Dunham’s relocated to Union Township in 2016. Longtime Gallie’s Hallmark shut its doors shortly thereafter when the owners retired, and PNC Bank soon followed by closing its plaza branch. Later, T&M Hardware, which had been located in the plaza’s former Kroger store, relocated to Giant Eagle’s original store on New Butler Road.

However, the biggest blow likely came in 2019 when Kmart closed. The chain had signed a five-year lease with the plaza in 2017, but that agreement expired this month, shutting down yet another revenue source.

According to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau, taxes for 2020 and 2021 have yet to be paid on two of the three parcels that comprise the plaza property.

Rishel called the conservatorship “our last Hail Mary to try to figure out a solution.”

“I feel very strongly that there’s nobody else out there that’s going to market Shenango Township like we’re going to market Shenango Township,” he said after the meeting.

“We’re not looking at it as something for the township to make a profit off of,” he added. “The last thing I see of any government entity is taking private business. That’s the last thing I want. But as a group, we feel that our backs are against the wall at this point, that we have a dilapidated property that is a public hazard.

“We had multiple calls in that area, snow removal that wasn’t being taken care of, lighting issues for properties that are currently there. There are a lot of different things that will all come out in the conservatorship.”

But while the township is not looking to make money by taking over plaza management, neither is it out to fill Harrup’s pockets – at least not right away.

“As conservatorship was explained to me,” Rishel said, “all money that would be spent during the conservatorship — meaning brokerage fees, taxes, maintenance expenses, legal fees, redevelopment costs – every expense would have to be reimbursed before the property owner would make any proceeds from the property.”

