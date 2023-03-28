Second-graders at Shenango Elementary School had the chance to meet and interact with two K9s and their handlers in March.
The students met with Shenango Township officer Dan Tressler, his German Shepard K9 Kalo and Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy John Baldelli and his Belgian Malinois K9 Baki.
The students had the chance to learn the role of a K9, after reading a story about a police officer and a K9 companion.
