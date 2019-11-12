In just five short months, progress is being made in the life skills curriculum at Shenango.
The district’s life skills teacher presented the progress he has made with the program since being hired in June at Monday’s school board meeting.
“(We’ve been doing) some really cool things,” Jeffrey Allay said about the program. “We’ve been doing a lot of reading, math, English stuff, but the extra stuff, we’ve been doing with community instruction.”
The presentation highlighted community-based instruction such as the Wildcat Coffee Bar where teachers give life skills students a slip if they want either coffee or tea, and the students will make and deliver it. In the afternoon, the students collect the cups and wash them.
“This is a really good time to socialize with teachers as well,” Allay said. “Unfortunately, it’s during class. Some teachers love that. It’s a good opportunity for students to get to know teachers as well.”
Other aspects of the life skills program include cooking, cleaning, swimming and grocery shopping.
Allay hopes to start a Lawrence County Special Dance as well as Lawrence County Special Games.
“Wow. That’s a lot to put together in one year,” board member Monica Rich said about what Allay wishes to accomplish.
“It’s definitely worth it, especially when you see these kids in these pictures,” Allay said.
Former school board member Bob Davis again spoke out about his opposition to the district’s sports complex project.
“To get quality education, to get quality teachers, they’re not gonna look at a sports complex and say, ‘That’s where I want to go,’ “ Davis said. “They look at this facility (elementary school), and they say, ‘I want to teach here because this school will take care of education first, not second.’ “ The referendum vote in 2015, Davis said, was voted down because the plan included $7 million of sports facilities on top of the demolition and construction of a new elementary school.
“Postpone your building your athletic complex until after the May election,” Davis said. “Put it on the ballot to raise taxes to build a $30 million school not a $45 million school.”
James Graham, who coaches multiple sports including sixth-grade basketball, followed Davis by giving his support for the project.
“Scheduling is the big thing for these kids,” Graham said. “Right now, we’re practicing at vo-tech. We pay money to go rent (their facilities) to accommodate 18 kids. We were practicing from seven to nine because that’s the only time we can get in.”
In other news:
•A tax collection resolution was approved directing Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau not to collect delinquent real estate taxes on behalf of Shenango Area School District. The power will now be allocated to Portnoff Law Associates Ltd.
•A collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Shenango Area Education Association was approved. It will be effective from September 2020 until August 2024.
•Allisyn Shields will take a group of students to compete in Hometown High-Q in Pittsburgh on Nov. 23. It will cost the district the use of a school van.
•Samantha Leali and Doug Butchy will attend the PMEA District I Workshop at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh on Nov. 25. It will cost the district $190 for a substitute.
•Chamber Choir and senior high band members will perform and attend the Youngstown Phantoms hockey game on Dec. 6. Leali and Butchy will take the group. It will cost the district for transportation.
•Nine Honors English students will visit Chamber Theatre at Carlow College in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11 to see “Encore!” It will cost the district $95 for a substitute and transportation.
