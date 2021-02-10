Shenango school board fills empty seat

Doug Columbus is the newest Shenango school board member after he was unanimously approved to fill a seat made available by the death of Sam Biasucci last month.
Columbus, a technology executive from Ellwood Group Inc., replaces Biasucci, who died Jan. 11 at 87 after a short battle with cancer. He served 19 years on the board.
Columbus is the the director of corporate business systems for the last seven years at Ellwood and has two daughters in the district who are both active in extracurriculars.
“At this point, I just want to help,” Columbus said during an interview with the board. “If I can come in and contribute and get something done at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”
Columbus will be sworn in next month and will serve until Dec. 6.
Board members also interviewed Andy Bruno, who has worked for Jameson Care Center for 22 years, for the seat.
While Columbus was unsure of whether he’d run for the seat this November election, Bruno indicated he would.
John Colella was voted the board’s new treasurer for the rest of the fiscal year fill in for the remainder of this fiscal year. Biasucci had been board’s treasurer.
The board also accepted the resignation from its solicitor Richard Harper. He will serve until the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.