The Shenango Area School Board voted 8 to 1 to adopt the preliminary 2020-2021 general fund budget during its Monday night meeting.
The preliminary 2020-2021 general fund budget totals $19,227,701 in expenses, which is a $412,000 increase over the current budget.
Monica Rich voted no, but did not provide a reason.
Board member Sam Biasucci explained parts of the budget during the committee reports portion of the meeting. He noted the board’s finance committee met virtually on April 30 with the district’s business manager.
The increase in budget is due in part to increased salaries, benefits, tuition costs and other items.
The budget’s final adoption will occur on June 8.
The board also voted not to increase the district’s real estate tax. It will remain at 13.941 mills for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
A copy of the budget can be found on the district’s website under the “District” tab.
In other news:
•The board approved a request from a ninth-grade student to attend Laurel High School for the 2020-2021 school year to participate in the Agricultural Education Program.
•The board approved a tentative list of 2020 graduating seniors pending completion of work and final approval from the principal.
•Richard Harper of Flannery, Seltzer, Harper & Palmer Law Firm was approved to serves as the board’s solicitor for the 2020-2021 school year.
•Biasucci was appointed board treasurer for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
•The board renewed the agreement with Burk Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation to provide athletic trainer services for the 2020-2021 school year for $8,000.
•The board approved the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the amount of $6,991,212.
•The board adopted a resolution permitting the school real estate tax bills to include four payments at face value.
•Cambyl Schry and Maxwell Reamer were named summer tech substitutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.