Shenango residents wary of light tax repeal

Not every resident is convinced that Shenango Township’s plan to repeal its light tax is a bright idea.
A few don’t like it at all. Others would like to hear more information.
Township taxpayers with questions or comments about the proposal — which would eliminate the municipality’s light and per capita taxes and replace them through a bump in property tax millage — will have the chance to share their thoughts at the supervisors’ 6 p.m. Dec. 12 meeting.
“If we do anything, if we have to repeal the ordinance, it will be published in the New Castle News (as a legal ad) and then it will be set for adoption at a public meeting,” said solicitor Lou Perrotta, who noted that Dec. 12 is the target date for action.
“So anybody from the public who is a taxpayer and a resident of Shenango Township can come and make a comment on it.”
Copies of the ordinance, Perrotta added, will be available for inspection at The News and at the Shenango Township Municipal Building once the ad has been published.
The proposal was explained at the supervisors’ November meeting. Currently, for the township to erect street lighting, it must petition property owners in the area to agree to pay for the cost of the lighting. A repeal of that so-called light tax and a corresponding bump in property tax would spread the cost out and enable the township to put up lights where needed without having to go the petition route.
Supervisor Brandon Rishel noted at the Nov. 14 meeting that it would be his goal to eventually put up lights at every township intersection for safety reasons, although he allowed that would have to be done over a period of years.
In addition, supervisors depicted the collection of township’s per capita tax as labor intensive, and said that they also would like to eliminate it and roll the revenue source into a property tax increase.
Rishel believes any property tax hikes would be small when spread out across the township, nothing that the light and per capita tax generate only $16,000 and $20,000 in revenue, respectively.
Nonetheless, Paul Bardash, a 54-year resident of the township, doesn’t like the sound of it.
“They’re taxing us to death,” the 77-year-old said. “There’s nothing here. Kmart’s gone, everything’s gone, and they want to increase my taxes. It’s like the sewer and water lines — a lot of us didn’t want that, either, but we were forced to get it.”
He said supervisors will end up turning the township into “another Detroit.”
“People are going to leave,” he said, “and all the deadbeats from in town will be moving out. They’re destroying the township.”
In a post on The News’ Facebook page, Mary Ann Oczkowski said she is “not happy.”
“Get out there and get some business for our township,” she wrote. “Tax is the easy way out but we are already burdened with sewer and water … we have worked hard for years for what we have and you should too,”
Of the proposed property tax increase, Amanda McAdams Mayberry wrote “That’s shifting the burden to homeowners. At least the per capita tax (although minimal) applies to all residents.”
Others are hesitant, but willing to hear more details.
“If it streamlines the process, I don’t have a big issue with it as long as we’re not looking at some huge bump in property taxes,” Dan Bailey said. “There’s all different ways to categorize something to get more money out of people. If they’re saying it’s basically a dollar-per-dollar exchange, or close to that, that’s one thing.
“But if they’re wanting to do that, they ought to have an estimate that they can put out there on what the average taxpayer can expect in an increase in their property taxes. If they say it’s going to cost you 10 more bucks per year on your property tax, I don’t have an issue with that. But if they come back and it’s 150 bucks, then I would have an issue with that.
“I’d like to see more of a plan. How much are you talking? What intersections are you talking about that you want to put them in?”
Former supervisor Sherry Wehr, who held the office from 2000-2006, questioned the extent of the plan.
“If they’re going to put (lights) throughout the township, then it does make sense to disperse the cost with the residents,” she said. “There are areas where the township could use some lighting, but I don’t think that they need lighting at every intersection where there’s a stop sign.
“I pay for a light; I have since I first moved in,” she went on. “There’s one right outside my door. I agree with that. I’m just not sure they need one at every intersection.”
Andrew Piccutta, who ran for supervisor in 2017, also has his doubts.
“I kind of agree with (the light tax),” he said. “I don’t have any lights, so I shouldn’t really be paying any light tax. If you’re going to increase my property tax to pay for some of these things, then basically, I’m against it.
“I’d have to see the plan, how long this thing is spread out. Everything is done with good intentions, and then it’s 20 years down the road and it hasn’t been done. You’ve been paying taxes for all those years and nothing happens. If I knew when this project was supposed to be completed by, then maybe I would be more in favor of it.
“But at this point, I don’t see the benefits unless I could see a target date when they’re going to be finished.”
Piccutta believes the current approach is fair.
“Everybody in Shenango Township is paying a per capita tax and each person is equally paying a tax,” he said, “and the people who benefit from lights are paying for lights.
“Shenango is not growing at all. You’re going to put lights at intersections, and you’re going to raise the property tax — I’m really not seeing the thought behind that.”
