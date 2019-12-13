The lights are staying on in Shenango Township, but two ordinances aren't.
At a 35-minute hearing Thursday night prior to the monthly board meeting, township supervisors unanimously voted to repeal ordinances for a per capita tax and a light tax. Revenue will be made up by a slight property tax increase for residents.
"If you live in an area that has lighting, you're probably going to save," Supervisor Brandon Rishel said, adding if you live where there are not lights that "you're probably going to pay more taxes."
Rishel said about 1,000 of 2,800 homes in the township will save money now.
Rishel was joined by Supervisors Frank Augustine and Albert Burick in voting to repeal the two taxes. The new proposed property tax — which would be the township's first tax increase since 2010 — would be based on the property's assessed value. The four-tenths of a mill equals $40 paid for every $100,000 a home is assessed.
"If you look at what four-tenths of a mill does, it gives us a great game plan to get to the point of where our bond gets paid off, that we're able to maintain all of our bargaining units and increases in payroll would be for there," Rishel said. "I feel very strongly we can do a very good job of maintaining not having to raise taxes again."
With a four-tenths tax incrase, Shenango would still be on the low end among Lawrence County municipalities which have raised taxes since 2011. Only Plain Grove Township (.34), Little Beaver borough (.10) and Wilmington Township (.05) have raised taxes by smaller amounts since 2011, according to a graphic shown at Thursday's meeting.
After the hearing, the supervisors went into regular business at its monthly meeting. In addition to attempting to raise funds by the property tax mill increase, the township is also marketing itself to nationwide brands to relocate there and offering incentives for builders.
Burick, on the TV screen in the township building's meeting room, displayed several logos for businesses the township has been in contact with at one point or another to open stores in Shenango. Those businesses include TJ Maxx, Aldi, Marshalls, Speedway, Walgreens, Wendys, Burlington, Popeyes, Michaels, Panera Bread, Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Speedy Furniture, Rural King, Weaver Homes and HomeGoods. The problem, it was pointed out, was using township resources to try to fill vacant storefronts in the Lawrence Village Plaza, which is privately owned.
The supervisors also announced during the 2020 budget year, there will be no building permit fees. Permits, though free, are still required by the township, as are inspector costs.
The supervisors also approved a measure to advertise for a full-time police officer. The additional officer comes as Shenango offers police coverage to South New Castle Borough. Once advertised, interested part-time officers at Shenango will be interviewed.
Finally, two mining companies will be the subject of conditional use hearings in January. A hearing for Shenango Limestone will be held Jan. 9, 2020 at 6 p.m., while a hearing for Cemex will be held Jan. 16, 2020 at 6 p.m.
"About zero. Mining doesn't generate any taxes," Rishel said. "It's only a burden on our community."
Augustine added, "Any wage taxes go to where their office is."
The board will reorganize Jan. 6, 2020 at noon.
