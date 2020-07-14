Shenango Area School Board unanimously approved a seven-page reopening health and safety plan during its Monday night meeting.
Some of the highlights of the plan include:
•Students will receive direct instruction as long as Lawrence County remains in the green or yellow phase. If the county becomes red, remote learning will become an option.
•Families who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school — regardless of the phase — will be encouraged by the district to enroll in Shenango Cyber Academy for at least one semester.
•Face coverings are mandatory, per Gov. Tom Wolf’s order.
•A fourth lunch period for the high school has been added.
•Elementary students will need to stay with their own class during recess.
•Buses will be sanitized before and after runs. Students will be encouraged to sit as separately as possible.
•Classrooms will be cleaned daily and water fountains cleaned hourly.
•Parents will monitor their child’s temperature and staff will self-screen. Both will follow stay-at-home guidelines.
Also Monday, four contracts for the district’s sports complex building were denied because of a 4 to 4 vote.
John Colella, Jeana Colella, Monica Rich and Sam Biasucci voted no. Yes votes were cast by Merle Glass, Denise Palkovich, Randy Angelucci and Al Burick. Michael Miloser was absent.
According to Superintendent Michael Schreck, the project will not go back out to bid and an indoor facility will not be constructed.
The bids included:
•GEM Building Contractors & Development, Inc. for general construction in the amount of $3,183,493
•Hranec Sheetmetal, Inc. for HVAC in the amount of $414,000
•D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. for plumbing in the amount of $228,105
•Penn-Ohio Electrical Company for electrical in the amount of $392,000
The four contracts totaled $4,217,598.
During its Sept. 16 meeting, the board awarded a $1,207,190.33 bid to company FieldTurf to both design and construct an outdoor turf field.
It passed with a 6 to 2 vote. Rich and Biasucci also voted no. John Colella and Jeana Colella had not yet been elected.
Early estimates for the two-pronged project totaled approximately $4.9 million.
In other news:
•Christina Lee, Ricci LaRocco and Colleen Krouse were accepted as volunteer coaches.
•Apryl Hare’s resignation as a cafeteria employee and Lottie Medvit’s resignation as the high school teachers’ clerk and secretary were accepted.
•Peter Moniodes was hired as an assistant golf coach.
•Requests from two 10th-grade students and two 11th-grade students were approved to attend Laurel High School for the 2020-2021 school year in order to participate in the agriculture program.
•An agreement with the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission to provide prevention services for the 2020-2021 school year at a cost of $2,185 was approved.
•Axis Insurance Company was approved as agents for student-athlete insurance for the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.