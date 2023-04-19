Jeff Gehm was hooked the first time he played pickleball.
Now Gehm is helping to lead the charge for the recently created Shenango Pickleball Association, which will hold a membership drive from 5 p.m. until dusk on April 28 at the Shenango Community Park Pavilion at 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. The fastest-growing game in the nation requires a paddle, ball, net and court.
The township park has six pickleball courts that it maintains. Township supervisors hope pickleball association membership fees and funds generated from tournaments and leagues will cover the expense. The cost of an annual membership is $25 for Shenango residents and $35 for non-residents.
About seven years ago, township supervisors agreed to improve the use of its 35-acre park behind the Lawrence Village Plaza, said Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine.
“We made a decision as a township to do that,” said Augustine, who is also a pickleball player. “Now, six years in, the township maintains the playground, the pavilion, walking trail and pickleball courts.”
The township spent $12,000 to improve the aging tennis courts for pickleball. However, water underneath the downward sloping courts has cracked the foundation.
“That will cost $3,100 to fix and paint, and we want to do a total resurfacing job,” Augustine said. “That will cost in excess of $30,000.”
That’s where the association comes in.
Gehm is optimistic about recruiting members.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t have 200 (members) by the end of the year from just the growth of the sport,” said Gehm, a retired Ellwood City insurance agent who lives in the township.
According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, there were an estimated 36.5 million players in the United States in 2022. Pickleball participation has grown an average of 158.6 percent over the last three years; players 18-34 years old make up the largest percentage of pickleball players at 28.8 percent nationwide.
Gehm began playing in 2020.
“A friend of mine had been hounding me to play with him for three years,” he said. “(He said) ‘you take this paddle and hit the Wiffle ball over the net.’ To shut him up, I said ‘I will play your stupid game.’”
The 66-year-old former Lincoln High School and Geneva College tennis player was hooked.
Four tennis courts at the Shenango park have been marked off for the pickleball courts. A tennis court is 76 feet long by 36 feet wide, Gehm said. A pickleball court is 44 feet long by 20 feet wide.
“It’s also set up differently than tennis,” he said.
Tennis players serve overhand, while pickleball players serve underhand.
“It’s much more compact than tennis and much faster and designed to be much more social,” Gehm said.
Prior to creating the association, folks could play pickleball when the courts were available. After completing a game, they would rotate off the court and wait for another court to open.
Through the association, members can rent a maximum of two courts for two hours, except for popular playing times from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 3 p.m. to dusk on Sundays. These times are allotted for members open play
“You can rent the court (for $20 for four people for two hours) and it’s yours,” Augustine said. “You can’t stay on a court and monopolize it.”
In addition, only township residents can play between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Non-members can play free the first time; after that, they will need to buy a $5 day pass. Players can deposit their $5 in a lockbox.
Memberships also will be sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the township building at 1000 Willowbrook Road.
In addition to Gehm and Augustine, the pickleball association advisory board includes Toni Perretti, Judy Jones, Matt Kirby and Terri Flynn.
For questions, email Augustine at faugustine@shenangotwp.com or call the township building at (724) 658-4460.
