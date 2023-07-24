Shenango Township took another step in preparing to absorb South New Castle Borough last week.
The supervisors, at their monthly meeting Thursday, approved a resolution further spelling out language in the proposed merger that would see the borough and its some 700 residents merged into the township.
A yes-or-no question will be on the ballot in November for residents of both communities, with a favorable vote needed in both places for the merger to be approved.
“Instead of waiting until November or December, we have the framework of this put together right now to move forward anticipating a final vote,” Solicitor Lou Perrotta said.
The language is due to the county board of elections by the end of August.
The township held another town hall meeting last week to further discuss with residents the impact of the proposed merger, but only people from the borough attended.
“For all the township residents, I think this is something that makes us stronger as a community,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said.
“The reality is it basically comes to us as a wash.
“When you weigh out all the costs versus all the income that’s there, it’s basically a cost-neutral venture for all township residents.”
Rishel noted the borough will be reducing taxes if the merger goes through, while Shenango’s will hold the line.
In fact, Rishel said his interpretation of numbers shows a slight income of $20,000 in new money the township would have.
The borough and township already share fire and police department coverage as well as code enforcement.
“It’s mind-boggling but literally Shenango Township residents, there hasn’t been any conversation,” Rishel said.
“Nobody’s been asking questions. I hope that’s a good thing because I think it’s something good for our entire community.”
If the ballot question fails in either or both communities, the measure can’t be brought up for consideration for another five years. Borough officials have already said they’ll need to raise taxes soon to combat future costs.
“It’s just the next logical step” Supervisor Frank Augustine said.
