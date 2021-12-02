+2 Fire department proposes relocating district judge to its hall Not long ago, the Shenango Township fire station's social hall was a cash cow.

While Shenango Area Fire District is asking Lawrence County officials to relocate a district courtroom to its social hall, the department is going ahead with converting that area into tenant space.

The department is proposing the county relocate the court of District Judge Richard A. Russo from Neshannock Township into the department’s social hall.

With the all-volunteer department expected to respond to more than 700 calls this year, assistant chief Brandon Rishel said, it is difficult to find someone to give up a weekend night or more to manage and clean the hall.

Moreover, rental revenues just aren’t what they used to be.

“The whole hall rental business is down,” he said.

“Nobody has fire hall weddings anymore; they all go to the big barns or whatever else is out there. and during the pandemic, we had to stop rentals altogether. So what used to bring in, say, $30,000 10 years ago, now maybe brings in $10,000.

“You could pay someone to manage the hall and clean the hall, which is what truly needs to be done, but by the time you do that, any profit who might see from renting it is out the window. So we all feel it’s much more beneficial to put some kind of office or long-term tenant in there versus that.”

The fire district does continue to rent the social hall at its South New Castle Borough station. Rishel credits treasurer Shirley Nocera for that.

“Shirley does a fantastic job up in South New Castle Borough, but volunteers are scarce,” he said.

“People don’t want to volunteer for anything any more. It’s really really tough. We want to keep the borough’s fire station open as long as we possibly can, but Shirley runs that all on her own.

“She manages cleaning it, she takes care of renting it, she makes people come in at the right time, she makes people come out at the right time. Right now, that one’s still profitable. That’s amazing, that the borough’s hall makes more money than what this hall does. But it’s because of her.”

