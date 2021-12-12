Shenango Township police officers will be getting body cameras.
The township supervisors at their Thursday night meeting announced their intention to purchase the equipment for what the township’s website lists as an eight-person department.
Supervisors already have received two quotes that they are considering.
“We have reached the point today where to operate a police department, the body cameras are a necessity,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said.
Sgt. Darrin Cwynar, the department’s officer in charge, agreed.
“Everyone’s recording us with cell phones, and without our own perspective on it, we’re kind of behind the eight ball because their clips can be edited,” Cwynar said. “They may show myself or one of my officers using use of force, and they can clip that video and send it to the news and that’s all you’re seeing, is my officer exerting force. But they may have had force exerted against them.
“So it’s putting us on an even playing field, and it’s a necessity in the modern police age. I think it’s going to be good not only for the officers themselves, but also for the community. They can feel safe knowing that their interactions are being recorded.”
Cwynar said that discussions with the township about body cameras have been going on for three years, and he conceded that they are not cheap.
“But having a police department is expensive; it’s one of the biggest chunks of your budget,” he noted. “This is just another tool to help us stay modern, stay advanced and stay effective.’
Rishel said the body cams will be administered by a third party.
“We don’t want to get into the business of managing video or recording or software or anything else with it,” he said.
“We’re going to use a third-party entity that’s at the top of the equipment line that’s out there and make sure that the evidence is being recorded in the proper way so the chain of evidence is there.”
The supervisors also:
•Approved the 2022 budget, which totals $3,739,469 and requires no tax increase.
•Approved advertising to set the township’s reorganizational meeting for noon Jan. 3, and the board of auditors meeting for Jan. 4 at a time to be announced.
•Discussed proposing an ordinance to set the speed limit at 25 mph on all local streets, which are streets with no outlet.
Streets considered local are already identified in the township’s zoning ordinance.
