Shenango Township police say possible charges are pending following gunfire that erupted June 27 outside of a house on Old Pittsburgh Road.
Police reported that shots were exchanged around 3:11 a.m. in the 3300 block, following a disturbance. An officer reported that after the initial shots were fired, the reported victim returned gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Police chief Darrin Cwynar said the police have executed multiple search warrants as part of the investigation.
Another officer reported that three people have been identified as suspects in the incident. He said the identities of the people who reportedly are involved are not being released, pending charges being filed.
