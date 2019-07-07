An ordinance signed last month will allow Shenango Township police to respond to 911 calls in South New Castle Borough.
However, that agreement has yet to be implemented.
In a notice posted Saturday on the Shenango police department's Facebook page, Sgt. and Officer in Charge Darrin Cwynar noted that borough residents have been complaining about the township's lack of response to calls from the borough.
"To clear up any confusion, Shenango Township Police have NOT begun providing police services to South New Castle Boro yet," Cwynar wrote. "Intergovernmental agreements have been signed, but that did not mean coverage started immediately. There are many other components to this happening, beyond agreements being signed.
"Shenango Township will send out a press release when our coverage begins. Until then, the Pennsylvania State Police will still be providing police coverage to the Boro. In accordance with state law, Shenango Township police will not respond to any calls for service in the Boro, unless requested by the current primary jurisdictional department, the Pennsylvania State Police. We expect to begin coverage in the Boro in the upcoming weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.