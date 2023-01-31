A police chase in Shenango Township on Monday did not end well for Jamanji P. Beasley.
The pursuit ended when the car he was driving, which reportedly was stolen, and a police car both became mired in mud near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Beasley, 27, of Erie as a result is in the Lawrence County jail facing charges related to the chase, and for reportedly striking a police dog that pursued and bit him.
According to a criminal complaint, a Shenango Township officer was observing traffic on the Route 422 Bypass around 12:30 p.m. when he saw a black Kia Rio with a Michigan license plate going south on Ellwood Road. He ran a check on the plate and learned it had been reported stolen in Erie.
The officer located the car in the parking lot of the Lawrence Village Plaza, and as it exited, he got behind it and followed it and tried to pull it over, the report said. The driver then turned into the Taco Bell lot, then exited, and turned northbound onto Ellwood Road, nearly crashing into another northbound vehicle, police reported.
The car continued into the city at around 60 mph, turning onto various East Side streets and not stopping at posted stop signs, police said. It eventually made its way to the back parking lot of the career and technical center off Phelps Way, and drove into a grassy area where both the stolen car and the police car became stuck, the report said.
The driver, later identified as Beasley, then got out and ran, and the officer chased him on foot and released his canine on him. The dog and the officer chased Beasley into the woods, and the officer ripped his uniform and boots on the thorns, the report said. The dog caught up with Beasley and the officer approached to find him repeatedly striking the dog, he reported. He ordered Beasley to stop fighting the dog, and ordered the dog to lie on the ground. Beasley continued hitting the dog, then he climbed over a fence and continued running. Another officer commanded him to lie on the road, and the officer climbed over the fence and caught Beasley, but cut his hand in the process.
Beasley then complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated and released.
The patrol vehicle had to be towed from the mud.
Police noted Beasley was wanted on an active felony warrant for aggravated and other charges filed by the Erie Police Department.
Beasley is charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, taunting police animals, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding police, driving without a license, reckless driving and five traffic violations in connection with the chase and dog incident.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond. He also must answer to his charges in Erie County.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
