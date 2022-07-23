Shenango Township’s sixth annual Fall Craft Market is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the township park.
The free event also will include a Touch a Truck experience for children.
Visitors can expect to find food and craft vendors, boutiques, games, police cars, construction vehicles, a bounce house, race cars, fire trucks, tow trucks and more.
The township park board is seeking vendors for the day. A 10-by-10, under-roof vendor space is $20 if pre-registered. Additional space or day-of-event registration will be $50. Call (724) 658-4460 for more information.
The park is located behind Lawrence Village Plaza and is accessed from Ellwood Road by turning onto Kittery Ridge Drive.
