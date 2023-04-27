PB2

Denny Mielke, 80, of Neshannock, left, and Jeff Gehm, 66, of Shenango Township plays pickleball at Shenango Community Park. The newly formed Shenango Pickleball Association will hold a membership drive at 5 p.m. April 28 at the park.

The planned membership drive for the Shenango Pickleball Association has been delayed a week.

The drive, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has now been pushed back from 5 p.m. until dusk May 5 due to predicted inclement weather.

It will he held at the Shenango Community Park Pavilion at 238 Kittery Ridge Drive.

The cost of an annual membership is $25 for Shenango residents and $35 for non-residents.

