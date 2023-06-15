The Shenango Pickleball Association is selling business advertising banners to raise money to maintain the pickleball courts.
In related matters, the first of what is planned to be the annual Pizza Joe's Shenango Township Pickleball Shout-Out tournament will be held in July at Shenango Township Community Park.
Pickleball player and volunteer Matt Kirby has undertaken the banner project. So far, he said he has sold nearly 30 banners for a total of $9,500. About $6,000 will be realized as profit for the courts in the park.
“This is all very grassroots,” Kirby said Tuesday. “I wanted to try this and started emailing and cold calling businesses. Once we got the first few banners up, it kept the momentum moving.”
Banners are available in three sizes for $250, $500 and $750 and tied to fences around the courts.
Broken Gadget Repairs, Challenges-Options in Aging, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and AIR Physical Therapy purchased $750 banners, while Hugger-Mugger, Marian Miller with Keller Williams Realty and El Canelo Mexican restaurant purchased $500 banners.
The pickleball association in early May held a membership drive for the new organization. The association had recruited about 100 members, Kirby said.
Members play pickleball on six courts at the park at 238 Kittery Ridge Drive. Township supervisors hope the membership fees and funds generated from tournaments and leagues will cover the cost of maintaining the former tennis courts.
The cost for an annual membership is $25 for Shenango residents and $35 for non-residents.
Prior to creating the association, folks could play pickleball when the courts were available. After completing a game, players would rotate off the court and wait for another court to open.
Through the association, members can rent a maximum of two courts for two hours, except for during popular playing times including 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 3 p.m. to dusk on Sundays. These times are allotted for members open play.
As for the shootout, a mixed-doubles event will be held on July 1, followed by men's doubles on July 8 and women's doubles on July 23. The cost to enter is $25 per person or $50 for a team. For more information, contact Terri Flynn at Flynnterri2013@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in purchasing a banner should call the township office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (724) 658-4460.
