Matt and Juliann Mangino proved when there’s a will, there’s a way.
Their twins Mark and Melina Mangino graduated from Westminster and Allegheny colleges, respectfully, last Saturday. Mark’s ceremony was at 1 p.m. in New Wilmington and Melina’s followed one hour away at 2 in Meadville.
To make things more chaotic, Melina had an additional ceremony on the Allegheny campus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for receiving a William C. Jason Fellows Award in memory of Allegheny’s first Black graduate in 1888.
“It lasted a little longer than we anticipated, but I had the honor of putting a stole on her on the stage,” Juliann said. “I was so proud of her and I teared up.”
The ceremony ended at 11:40 a.m. and Matt, an attorney, and Juliann, a school counselor, hit the road for Westminster, arriving just before the start of Mark’s graduation ceremony at Weisel Senior Terrace of Old Main.
Before both graduations, Juliann reached out to Westminster and Allegheny to see if Mark could be moved toward the beginning of the ceremony and Melina toward the end; students traditionally graduate in alphabetical order.
Allegheny placed Melina at the tail end of 363 graduates, but Westminster, which graduated 217 students, did not accommodate Mark; he earned a degree in communications with an emphasis on organizational management.
“I walked across the stage and kept walking (to the car for the trip to Meadville),” Mark said.
That was 2 p.m., the scheduled start time for the Allegheny College graduation at Bicentennial Plaza on Bentley Lawn.
“We took a few pictures to savor the moment and sort of did run,” Juliann added.
Melina, who received her degree in communications with a minor in community and justice studies, kept her family posted on the progress of the ceremony as they traveled north on Interstate 79.
“I had my phone and I knew when they were showing up,” she said. “There were open seats behind me and my parents sat there.”
They got there 45 minutes before Melina walked across the stage, Mark said.
Also attending the day’s activities for the 2019 Shenango High School graduates were their aunt, Marianna Mangino of West Pittsburg, Mark’s girlfriend Malia Kennedy of Slippery Rock and Melina’s boyfriend Hunter Turk of Neshannock.
The family celebrated afterwards at Riverside Brewing in Cambridge Springs.
“Overall, we were very pleased when it was all said and done,” Juliann said.
“We participated in the Allegheny reception, which was outdoors. And because Mark and Melina went to school within an hour of each other, they knew each other’s friends and were able to talk.”
