Shenango Area School District families with children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall need to start the registration process now.
Parents should call the elementary school offices at (724) 658-5566 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Eligible students must be 5 years old before Sept. 1 and live in Shenango Township or South New Castle Borough.
After contacting the office, parents will be mailed a packet of information that includes the necessary registration forms. Kindergarten appointments for eligible students will be scheduled for April 6, 7 and 8.
Parents will need to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and three current proofs of residency, as well as the completed registration packet, to the elementary school office no later than March 26. Acceptable proofs of residency include a current photo identification, current utility bills and bank statements.
