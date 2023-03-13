Morgan Hill is working to answer all of Shenango Township’s burning questions.
Hill, already a police officer for the municipality, also is logging untold hours and miles to become a fire investigator. At their monthly meeting Thursday, the township supervisors approved a resolution recognizing Hill for reaching one of the stops on his journey. He has completed training to become a fire investigator technician, a pursuit that involved online and in-person training around the state, primarily in Harrisburg.
“This is just the beginning of fire investigation for me,” Hill said after accepting a copy of the resolution. “This is a big career field to get into. There is a lot of training and certification. This is one of the first steps in doing that.
“I plan to continue my education for fire investigation, and I think that will be a big asset for the township as far as fire safety goes. and it will have some benefits through the ISO in lowering homeowner insurance rates. It’s something that I really enjoy too.”
All three supervisors congratulated Hill and expressed their gratitude for his efforts.
“Morgan’s made a commitment over multiple years in the amount of hours he has to put in working with both the state fire marshal’s office and local investigators from the city and multiple other places,” said Supervisor Brandon Rishel, who is also assistant chief of the Shenango Area Fire District.
”I’ve got to work first hand with Morgan on multiple fires. He really puts forward 110-percent effort. He goes over and above every single time.”
And speaking of the fire department, supervisors approved the hiring of three part-time firefighters to help fill shifts that are not being covered.
“It’s not any more expense to the budget,” Rishel explained. “The budget line item is how many hours we’re filling with people. If we have somebody available on that day, then we go ahead and fill that.
“Currently, in a two-week period, we’re short of filling shifts by about six eight-hour shifts. That’s why we’re trying to add more names to the roster to fill in where available.”
Rishel also noted that the fire department has begun the renovation of its hall, which is no longer available to rent. Phase one is nearly complete, and the hall will be ready to serve as a polling site in the May primary.
Also Thursday, supervisors:
•Reminded residents the annual spring clean-up days will be May 15-19. One bulk item and up to 20 bags may be put out at the curb on each family’s regular garbage night at no extra charge.
•Said that the township’s 2023 Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11 a.m. April 1. The hunt is being moved from its traditional locale at the township park to the Shenango Area School District’s new sports complex.
•Announced that they are still looking for seasonal help for the summer. The position pays $13 an hour, and employees would work four days a week, with no weekend hours.
•Issued a reminder that resurfacing work on Route 65 from Croton Avenue to McDonald’s is coming up, and that the project also will include work on the East Washington Street bridge over the Route 422 bypass.
•Said they are waiting to receive a proposal for the demolition of the Sheetz store at the intersection of Routes 388 and 422, after which the company plans to build a new store similar to the one at Route 18 and Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township. “It is currently at Lawrence County Planning,” Supervisor Albert Burick III said, “so we are awaiting their comments, and we are awaiting the township planning department’s comments.”
