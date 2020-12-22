UPMC Jameson senior professional staff nurse Shannon Balogh had the honor of receiving the hospital's first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
She even got a Mickey Mouse bandage to show for it.
Balogh, a 2003 Shenango High School graduate and lifelong township resident, was first to receive the hospital's allotted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that arrived Thursday morning.
Balogh, who was administered the shot by hospital nurse Cynthia Kapusta, reported no side effects and said that it was just like a regular injection. The second dose of the vaccine must be given 21 days after the first shot.
"I guess it was just a relief knowing that I was getting it and could better protect myself and my family," said Balogh, who found the nursing field after being inspired by her father, a respiratory therapist. "I enjoy helping people and I love what I do, although never in a million years did I think we'd end up like this in my career."
She and her husband have two children, ages 15 and seven, who have been learning virtually in Shenango schools after being in the classroom for the year's first nine weeks.
"I just want to stress the importance of social distancing and wearing your mask," Balogh said. "If everyone does their part, maybe we can get out of this sooner than later. My kids miss their friends. They miss being at school."
Health care workers were at the front of the line to receive the vaccine. The next priority groups to receive the vaccine include nursing home residents and other frontline workers.
