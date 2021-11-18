Shenango school directors last week appointed Lawrence County’s youngest solicitor.
Emily Sanchez-Parodi, 27, of Shenango Township, will assume her duties immediately. The 2013 graduate of the school has served as a Lawrence County assistant district attorney since February.
“I am really excited for the opportunity to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Sanchez-Parodi said. “I always wanted to be an attorney and was focused on becoming a prosecutor. It was when I studied education law at Duquesne that caused me to change my focus.”
Sanchez-Parodi, the daughter of Dr. Milton and Linda Sanchez-Parodi, replaces attorney Richard Harper, who retired recently after serving as the school’s solicitor for 40 years. Harper, who is Sanchez-Parodi’s uncle by marriage, said she has a gift for advocacy and oratory.
“I am very proud of the fact that I mentored Emily when she was in law school,” Harper said. “She also did some fine work for our law firm. She is an amazing talent and shows great promise.”
In 2017, Sanchez-Parodi earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Duquesne University, where she minored in sociology and political science. She continued to Duquesne’s law school, earning a degree in 2020.
According to Elaine Chambers at Lawrence County Historical Society, Sanchez-Parodi is the youngest solicitor in the county’s history. She’s also the first homegrown woman solicitor in the county’s history.
The Ellwood City school board currently receives legal counsel from Jennifer Dambeck of the Altoona-based Beard Legal Group.
The Pennsylvania School Board Solicitors’ Association said only 16 percent of school solicitors in the state are women.
“I am incredibly proud to have been a part of hiring Emily,” board president Denise Palkovich said, adding she’s extremely happy to have her back in the district. “She has done a great job as assistant district attorney and we are thrilled that she will be working with our board.”
Sanchez-Parodi said that she will be working hourly but wants to be available and be more visible in the district in hopes of inspiring other Shenango students. Despite her youthfulness, she said she’s looking forward to serving her home school district.
As a Shenango student, Sanchez-Parodi was involved in dance and ballet. She attended the New Castle Regional Ballet Theater and is still active as a ballet instructor for the company. In college, she remained active as a dancer participating in contemporary dance, though she said her passion is ballet.
Sanchez-Parodi pointed to chemistry teacher Chris Vecenie, geometry teacher Ken Dess and honors English teacher Meredith Allen as people who inspired and encouraged her in school.
“All three had a great impact on me,” she said. “It was Mrs. Allen’s influence that prompted me to major in English in college.”
Allen said she’s not surprised to see her appointed to the solicitor position.
“She always knew she wanted to study law and recognized her gifts both as a writer and public speaker while she was just a teenager in high school,” Allen said. “It was a joy to teach her then, but an even greater joy to watch her dreams come true in a position where she’ll once again be a Wildcat.”
