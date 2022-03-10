A lot of factors play into a school’s annual musical selection.
But for Samantha Leali, Shenango Area High School’s director, the decision went beyond the budget and cast members’ talents.
“We wanted to do something for Paul,” she said referring Paul Angelucci, the school’s long-time director who passed away in May.
She choose “Legally Blonde,” which runs for three shows this weekend. Leali said the pick was something Angelucci had long wanted to do and “had been in his Rolodex of options.
“Not only was it one he was interested in, it’s also upbeat, fun and happy, which is something we needed in wake of it being our first year without him,” continued the choral teacher who worked on Shenango’s productions with Angelucci for the past decade.
Leali also noted that the school recently installed a new all LED, intelligent lighting system in the auditorium.
“Legally Blonde is the perfect show to showcase what these lights are capable of,” Leali said.
Based on the film starring Reese Witherspoon, “Legally Blonde” also “showcases our large, talented senior class,” Leali added.
That’s not to say there haven’t been a few challenges, including working with two real dogs.
“They’re doing pretty good,” Leali said of the Chihuahua and bulldog who play a part as the show’s main character, blonde sorority girl Elle Woods, tries to get her boyfriend back and gain admission into Harvard Law School.
And, because the school purchased the license for the original Broadway choreography, there’s some difficult footwork.
“There’s an entire dance done with jump ropes,” Leali explained. “Most of our dancers are trained in ballet, so this was particularly challenging, but they’ve done exceptionally well.
“They’re all putting their heart and soul into this show,” she continued. “They’re doing it with full hearts because of Paul, but they know he’s watching and he’s pushing us to the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.