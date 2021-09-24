The Shenango Area School District is looking for substitute teachers.
At this week’s school board meeting, the salary for substitute teachers was adjusted from $95 per day to $150.
“The district is in dire need of substitute teachers and hopes that this increase will make the district more competitive,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Joe McCormick said. “We have a good system, with a good staff, and a good community and we want to attract more professionals to fill in when our teachers are out.”
The board also approved a health and safety plan and hired Rob Powell as an athletic trainer and recreation complex coordinator. He previously worked as a physical therapist for the now-closed Burk Physical Therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.