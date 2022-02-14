+7 Shenango seeks to manage Lawrence Village Plaza Lawrence Village Plaza was built on the site of a former airfield.

Shenango Township is hoping to bring new life to Lawrence Village Plaza, but supervisors haven’t forgotten the rest of the municipality.

They voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to approve an Economic Development Plan, which Supervisor Al Burick III said consists of four parts. They are:

*Remediate blighted commercial, industrial and residential structures along the 422 and 65 corridors.

*Initiate conservatorships and eminent domain proceedings where necessary.

*Initiate infrastructure improvements.

*Adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code.

“These are things that we feel have to be done to be able to make some changes within our community that are drastically necessary,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel noted.

The property maintenance code is scheduled to be discussed in more detail at the board’s March meeting. Solicitor Lou Perrotta, though, called its ultimate adoption by the township “a no-brainer.”

“When you get into some of the construction-type issues, you’re going to have to have somebody inspect those types of things,” he said. “But for what we want to accomplish with the blight and the ill-repair with property, that’s what I will propose for next month’s meeting and review it, and if it’s acceptable, we can put (the township’s intention to adopt the code) out for advertisement.”