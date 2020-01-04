Shenango Lake seeking trees for fish habitat

With Christmas having come and gone, residents wishing to discard their undecorated tree have the opportunity to enhance conservation at Shenango Lake.
Matt Pook, who serves as a park ranger at the recreation area in Mercer County, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Shenango Lake are once again accepting undecorated trees to enhance fish habitat.
“It is a program for fish habitat,” Pook said. “Peple can recycle their Christmas trees. We will tie a bunch of them together and we sink them to the bottom of the lake with cinder blocks.
The trees, Pook said, then act as a sanctuary for smaller fish to hide from bigger fish.
“With the lake being man-made, there is not a lot of natural cover for fish,” Pook said. “The Christmas trees, along with another program we do for porcupine crib structures, give the smaller fish a chance to hide.”
That is good news for area fishermen who flock to the lake during the summer.
“Without the enhancement, it would be a bare bottom lake,” Pook said. “There is only dirt and there is no cover for the fish. For fishing and boating, in the summer both are pretty popular.”
Pook said the park greets thousands of visitors in the summer months who are looking to camp, ride ATVs, fish, or just enjoy the outdoors.
Shenango Lake is asking for the public to support the program. Only natural trees will be accepted and trees with decorations and garland still attached will be rejected.
Trees can be dropped off at the Shenango Recreation Area boat launch parking lot, located at 492 West Lake Road, Transfer. The drop-off site, a section of the parking lot, is adjacent to the Shenango Campground.
Shenango River Lake was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, one of 16 flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. The complex was completed in 1965.
