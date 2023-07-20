Shenango Township’s annual road budget is bigger than the entire general fund budget of South New Castle Borough.
That fact, along with the makeup of its government and road maintenance responsibilities, were topics of discussion at another town hall meeting Tuesday in the township to discuss a proposed merger of the two municipalities. A referendum question will be on the ballot for both the township and borough for the Nov. 7 election.
More than 15 people attended, with the majority of them being from the borough.
“Both municipalities have to have a favorable vote or it’s dead in the water,” said Shenango Supervisor Brandon Rishel. “We can’t vote on it again for five years.”
Rishel and borough council President Tom Nocera both said the borough is currently in decent financial standing — but that could change.
The July 9 flooding in the township already has cost the more than $100,000 in damages. Rishel wondered if the borough would have been able to cover that cost if the flooding happened there.
Nocera added that if the merger isn’t approved, the borough will have to raise taxes in 2024 for the first time in 20 years. Capital projects needed in the near future include a new salt shed and said eight to 10 years down the line the borough will need new road equipment.
Nocera also said there has been a lack of interest from borough residents in serving office, as all three council members and the mayor are appointed, and the only people running for office in the general election are the same appointed members. Shenango’s supervisors are all elected.
“Nobody wants to do this thankless job,” Nocera said.
Rishel and Nocera said the two municipalities already share many resources, such as the same school district, police and fire departments.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief David Rishel said the merger has been a big success benefitting both sides and said the merger is being used as an example across the state for others to follow.
“As a whole, we’re much stronger than we were individually,” Nocera said.
Brandon Rishel said if the merger is approved, borough residents can expect their property taxes to decrease as a result, while it would stay the same for township residents.
He said he wants the township to continue sustainable growth, with the supervisors looking to put a plan together to not increase taxes for the next ten years.
Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine said many in the two municipalities have and continue to grow up together.
“We’ve been a big family together for a long time,” Augustine said.
Brandon Rishel said the two municipalities will inform the public more details in the future of the proposed ordinance that will be the basis of the referendum question.
Once complete, the proposed ordinance will outline everything with the merger. He also encourages anyone with questions to reach out to either the township or the borough.
If passed, the merger could take up to four years, as anyone elected in the borough this year has the option to serve out their full elected term, or can choose to speed up the process.
Nocera said despite everything that was presented, officials aren’t trying to force anyone to vote yes on the merger. Instead, officials want to keep the public as informed as possible on details until Election Day. Those were some of the reasons why township and borough officials feel it would make sense for the borough to merge into the township.
