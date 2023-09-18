Shenango creates a 'downtown' district “When you’re alone, and life is making you lonely,” Petula Clark once sang, “you can always …

The Shenango Area Fire District and the township’s police department have access to some crucial, state-of-the-art search and rescue equipment.

There may be just one thing missing, though, from their arsenal: a machete.

That’s apparently what saved the day last month when an 89-year-old dementia patient wandered away from the Carriage Manor senior living facility on Ellwood Road, prompting an hours-long search that ended only when a township resident wielding the weapon located the missing man.

“I’m getting razzed a lot about the machete,” admitted Randy Angelucci, a Shenango Township resident and school board member.

That may be so, but prior to the township supervisors approving a commendation for him at their Thursday meeting, it was all high praise and deep gratitude.

“We mobilized about 80 firemen,” Supervisor and Shenango Assistant Chief Brandon Rishel said, later adding that he believes about 16 departments were represented in the search. “We had thermal imaging cameras, multiple side-by-sides (off-road vehicles), thermal imaging cameras, drones, multiple canines.

“We were doing a hard job trying to find the gentleman.”

Sgt. Darin Cwynar, officer in charge of Shenango’s police department, said he’d been alerted by Angelucci’s wife — who also was out looking — that Randy had taken to the wooded areas to help with the hunt.

“I was driving through those woods (on a side-by-side) an hour, maybe more,” Cwynar said. “We had like eight side-by-sides going. But it was so thick back there that you couldn’t get to it from where I was.

“The next thing I hear is someone’s out with him, and I immediately called because I heard them say it was Randy Angelucci. I called and said, ‘Do you have him?’ I think the first thing they said is, ‘Who’s this?’ Then they said they could see him, but he was way back.”

Angelucci said that just prior to coming across the missing man, he had run into a pair of young firefighters who were also searching.

“At one point, they said, ‘We’re going this way, toward Dean’s (Carpet and) Flooring,’” Angelucci recalled. “I said, ‘No we have to go this way, toward Nesbitt’s (an Ellwood Road gun shop).’ The guys are arguing with me, and I said, “I got the machete. This is the way we’re going.”

It proved to be the right tool and the right direction.

“The next thing I know, I hear his voice,” Angelucci said. “I knew we were close to him then.”

Both Rishel and Cwynar marveled at the outcome.

“We had a couple of million dollars in assets out there …,” Rishel began.

“... and all we needed,” Cwynar finished, “was one resident with a machete.

“It was better equipment than what I had,” he would later add. “I had a $40,000 side-by-side, and I couldn’t get near the guy.”

All levity aside, Rishel noted that while Angelucci ultimately found the missing man, countless others also were involved in the search.

“If you can remotely consider the thorniest, the worst conditions you could be in …,” Risheld said. “As Darin stated, he was within 50 yards of this gentleman and never saw or heard him. Just absolutely the thickest conditions there.

“I’m just really, really proud that we have people in our community that care that much. People offered quads, side-by-sides, vehicles, everything else was out there. Everybody as a community came together. We had organized an accountability of roughly 75 people, but legitimately, there were hundreds of people who were participating.”

Cwynar said he reached out to Angelucci after the search to thank him for his efforts.

“He couldn’t have been more humble,” Cwynar recalled. “He said, ‘It was the right thing to do.’ That’s what stuck with me. He wasn’t being paid, it wasn’t his responsibility, he wasn’t tasked with it. He said ‘Darin, it was the right thing to do, and I was going to do it.’”

Angelucci, in turn, praised the efforts of others who participated in the search.

“It’s you guys that did the time, the first responders, not me,” he told Cwynar. “I only had 45 minutes in there.”

To which an incredulous Cwynar responded, “That’s all it took? You were way more efficient than we were!”