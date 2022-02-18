The Shenango Area School District will soon have its own social worker in its buildings.
The district's school board voted unanimously at this month’s meeting to hire a licensed professional counselor to work in the role of a school-based social worker.
In order to support the growing needs of Shenango’s students and their families, an agreement has been reached with Angelus Therapeutic Services in of New Castle, school psychologist Sarah Flavel said. Angelus will send a staff person to meet on-site and virtually with students.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding has been made available to pay for the services," Flavel said. "The LPC or social worker will be available (on-site) to provide mental health consultation, brief therapeutic services and education to Shenango students and their families.”
This professional will also serve as a liaison between the district and any outside agencies involved with the mental wellness of the students.
“The LPC will also be an active consultant for school staff and administration regarding complex behavioral and mental health needs that could ultimately impact the students’ successes within the classroom," Flavel said.
Shenango is excited to be able to offer these services, Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said.
“Not only will students have access to increased mental health services within the school setting,” Schreck said, “this added support will open avenues for students and families to have access to services typically considered difficult to navigate or obtain.”
In other business, the board approved changes to the district’s health and safety plan. The district will start following “mask-to-stay” procedures, effective on Tuesday. These procedures will allow for parent and student choice regarding masking.
