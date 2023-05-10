A new superintendent has been named for the Shenango Area School District, and it’s a familiar face.
Dr. Joseph McCormick was unanimously chosen as the next superintendent by the school board during its meeting Monday.
He was given a five-year contract beginning July 1 and expiring July 30, 2028. He will be paid $128,500 for the 2023-24 school year.
McCormick, who is currently the principal of Shenango Junior-Senior High School, was named substitute superintendent in April following the leave of absence of retiring Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
McCormick has been with the district since July 2005. He worked as a secondary school counselor from July 2005 to June 2010, and has been the principal since July 2010.
He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Penn State University, a master’s in counseling from Villanova University and a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh.
McCormick said he is excited to continue serving the district’s students and staff, stating they make it a great place to live.
“Not everyone ends up in a career that allows them to be surrounded by exceptional colleagues, do work that had a meaningful impact on others, especially young people, and find the work continually challenging,” McCormick said. “I’m blessed to have all those qualities in a career and within a supportive community like Shenango.
McCormick said he has had a long line of positive mentors both in and out of the district that exemplified service leadership.
He added he wants to capitalize on the high bars that have been set in the district, wants to remove any barriers that may stand in a student’s way towards a good education and wants to make sure the students have the skills, attributes and readiness to succeed.
“Being a part of their growth is an immense responsibility and privilege,” McCormick said.
McCormick said over the last couple years, he has been wearing multiple hats as needed, serving as both principal and substitute superintendent in Schreck’s absence following a life-threatening vehicle accident.
He also said the school’s administration and Assistant Principal Todd Anthony have also stepped up in responsibilities in that timeframe.
He added the school board will formally look for a new principal in the future.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the school board unveiled the proposed 2023-24 general fund budget of $21,070,074 that calls for a tax increase. The budget will be on display in the central office until its final adoption at the board’s June 12 meeting.
The school board approved a millage rate increase of .8425 mills to 15.369.
“For the median household in our district, it would equate to a $78-increase annually,” McCormick said. “The budget also includes eliminating two teaching positions and one administration position.”
McCormick said two teachers retiring will not be replaced. The principal positions will go from two main principals and two assistants to three principals and no assistants. Each school will have one principal.
McCormick said Anthony and elementary Assistant Principal Derek Sumner will receive new roles in the district.
The 2023-24 tax levies were also adopted.
The wage tax is one percent, the 679 per capita tax is $5, the 511 per capita tax is $10, the local service tax is $52, the realty transfer tax is two percent and the delinquent collection rate is 10 percent.
Other business
A five-year transportation contract was approved with STA of Pennsylvania Inc. from the 2023-24 school year to the 2027-28 school year. The district will pay approximately $540,000 per year.
Jennifer Haben was reappointed as school board secretary for a four-year term to run from July 1 to June 30, 2027. She will be paid $6,850, $7,050, $7,250 and $7,450 per year, respectively.
Board member John Colella was appointed treasurer and Emily Sanchez-Parodi was reappointed as solicitor for the 2023-24 school year.
During the meeting, it was reported 106 total referrals were made to the Wellness to Wildcats mental health program, with 67 students receiving direct therapy. The program is through New Castle-based Angelus Therapeutic Services Inc., which conducts presentations for kindergarten, second, fifth and seventh graders on self-esteem, deep breathing exercises and with therapy dogs.
