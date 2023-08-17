The Shenango Area School Board hired long-term substitute science teacher Derek Johncour for the 2023-24 at $51,225 year.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board:
•Hired Nicole Lipinski as a 10-month high school secretary at $13 an hour, John Brown as girls junior high basketball assistant coach at $2,479 and Bradley Thornton as assistant golf coach at $1,080.
•Learned Dr. Stephen Lombardi will conduct dental exams for kindergarteners and third- and seventh-graders who have not had exams by a private dentist. Dr. Laura Pesci will do mandated physicals for kindergarteners and students in sixth and eleventh grades.
