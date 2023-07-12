The Shenango Area School Board agreed to hire Clare Moran as a longterm substitute elementary teacher during its monthly meeting Monday.
Moran’s length of stay will run from Sept. 11 to Feb. 2, 2024, with compensation in the amount of $25,613. She will be filling in for Lacey Pensy, who will be going on maternity/family leave.
The school board also:
•Hired Tom Sansone as a part-time armed security guard, as needed, at $22 an hour
•Set the day-to-day substitute rates for the 2023-24 school year at $115 per day for certified teachers and school nurses and $100 a day for emergency certified substitutes
•Made all student breakfasts and lunches free, having adult lunches $4.75 each and extra milk $0.40 each for the 2023-24 school year
•Approved student athlete insurance with Axis Insurance Company for the 2023-24 school year
•Hired John Seaburn as a varsity volleyball assistant coach at $3,124
•Hired Cristine Prue as high school head cook at $14 per hour, with former head cook Steve Sadler to serve as a day-to-day substitute
•Hired Analise Essinger and Dana Alfasatleh as teacher aides at $13.50 per hour
•Changed Kim Noca and Kara Angelucci from an 11-month to 12-month elementary secretary and library aide/secretary, respectively.
