The Shenango Area Fire District is saying farewell to one part-time firefighter, and hello to five others.
On Thursday, the township supervisors accepted the resignation of Jason Crawford, who was among the first-ever group of paid part-timers to be hired in January. They also approved the hiring of George Getway, James Kyle, Bryan Chmura, Marco Bulisco and Devon Price as additional part-timers.
“I’d just like to thank Jason for his time here, and his time before as a volunteer,” said Supervisor Brandon Rishel, who is also an assistant chief with the fire district. “He’s been here eight months and worked an average of 32 hours per week pretty consistently.”
Supervisors Al Burick III and Frank Augustine also expressed their gratitude for Crawford’s service.
As for the new hires, Burick explained that in addition to Crawford’s resignation, the department also has some open shifts. Six people were interviewed, and of the five hired, four met all the minimum standards for the position, while one is in the process of getting the final needed certifications. That individual is required to complete the certification process within one year, Rishel added, or be dismissed.
“The budget allows for so many hours,” Rishel explained. “It’s 10 shifts at eight hours, so 80 hours per week. They give me their availability as a part-time worker, and then we fill those in. Over the last few months we’ve gotten to the position where we’re only able to fill 10 to 12 of the 20 slots that are there over a two-week period.
“So it doesn’t matter how many employees we have on that list, the budget stays exactly the same.”
The supervisors also:
•Explained that they are looking to expand pickleball opportunities at the township park, as the six existing courts are constantly busy throughout the summer, so much so that the township turned to requiring rental reservations in 2022. Augustine and Burick are meeting with the 1,000-member Cranberry Township Pickleball Association to seek ways to manage the sports’ burgeoning popularity and to grow the park.
•Hired Paul Poulous as a part-time public works employee, and Jerry Balagna as an part-time, as-needed public works employee.
•Filled five vacant positions on a board of appeals created along with the township’s recent adoption of the International Property Code. Named to the board were Larry Herman, John Natale, Andy Piccuta, Karen Esposito and Judy Martwinski.
•Reminded residents that trick or treat hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
•Reported that the next phase of the 2022 paving project is expected to begin shortly and will cover Ron Drive, Jenny Lane, Frank Avenue, Plum Street, Spring Street and the Brookshire Drive development.
