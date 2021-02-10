Shenango Area High School students will return to school next week after the school board voted Monday night to allow their return for in-person instruction.
Although not introduced by a motion and a second, board president Merle Glass took a tally vote among members to gauge who would be in favor of allowing students back into the building beginning Tuesday.
All of the members said they would feel comfortable letting students come back to school.
Elementary students returned to in-person instruction about a week ago.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Schreck also told the board a COVID-19 dashboard was added to the district’s website which could give parents an up-to-date number of cases in each school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.