The Shenango Area School Board approved a $199,500 bid for the replacement and repair of the doors at Shenango Junior-Senior High School.
The bid was from Beaver County-based Economy Glass & Aluminum. This action was done during the board’s monthly meeting Monday.
The board hired Erin Birtalan as an elementary Title I math teacher at $73,286 per year because she has a master’s degree. This follows the retirement of teacher Lisa Grossman.
The board agreed to extend the contract for long-term social studies substitute teacher Makenzie Snarey for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, with a total compensation of $46,962, following the December resignation of teacher Lindsey Merryman.
