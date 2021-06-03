Shenango High School will have commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The Class of 2021 valedictorian is Sydney White, daughter of John and Kelly White. This year's salutatorian is Camille Alexander, daughter of Greg and Amy Alexander.
The members of Shenango's Class of 2021 are Camille Alexander, Gianna Anzalone, Jeremiah Arnold, Rocco Avena, Noah Bartley, Angelle Bender, Riley Benegasi, Jacob Benson, Ethan Bintrim, Tyler Bongivengo, Andrew Bovo, Case Butchelle,
Crescenzo Calabria, Kelsey Campbell, Sophia Cassano, Shane Cato, Skyler Ciancione, James Clark, Alexandra Columbus, Jacob Deal, Brianna DeSalvo, Charlie-Anne Desatnik, Aaron Didiano, Kevin Dong, Yun Dong, Kassidy Duncan, Mia Edwards,
Robert Eisenhuth, Kendra Evans, Elaina Ferrell, Ryker Fracul, Marcus Fuller, Thomas George, Ashley Graziani, Olivia Gumpp, Jordan Hill, Lauren Jacobs, Aidan Johnston, Lacey Kale, Ryan Lenhart, Casey Lindner, Leah Lindner, Joseph Lynch, Madison Malone,
Christian Maxwell, Shawn McClenahan, Mitchell McClymonds, Genevieve McCormick, Katie McCracken, Carmen Medvit, Haley Morgan, Alexander Pagley III, Andrew Paiano, Tristan Parker, Katelyn Peterson, Nicholas Pindel, Gabriella Pisciuneri,
Kamryn Robertson, Austin Rountree, Alexa Schreck, Rena Shaffer, Maria Sibeto, Vincent Sibeto, Jeremy Smith, Zachary Steighner, Gavyn Strickler, Alex Suber, Rachel Turner, Ashley Warsing, Reis Watkins, Sydney White, Ramirez Williams, Tyler Wischerman, Brooke Wolthers, Gabrial Yanssens and Abigail Zeigler.
