Shenango Township supervisors on Monday approved a new five-year contract with its police department that includes a 2.75 percent pay raise.
According to Supervisor Albert Burick III, the township’s previous pacts with its police were all three-year deals. The new contract will expire Dec. 31, 2026.
The department consists of nine full-time officers and one part-timer.
“We’ve been trying to get some part-timers to apply, and I can’t fill them,” Burick said. “No one’s even applying for the jobs. So we want to take care of the ones we have here because we don’t want to lose them. They’re expensive to train and it takes a lot of time.”
The supervisors also approved the purchase of 11 body cameras for its officers. The 11th, Burick said, will serve as a spare in case one of the others goes down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.