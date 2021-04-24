In the Jimmy Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” George Bailey is shown by his guardian angel what life would be like had he never been born.
Clarence, the angel, remarks, “Isn’t it strange how one man’s life can touch so many others?”
That message from the Rev. Mark Goswick, was front and center Friday morning as about a hundred students, parents, teachers and administrators gathered in front of Shenango Area High School for a prayer service for Dr. Michael Schreck, 50, and his son, Aidan, 13.
“We can see that right now with Dr. Schreck, how his life has touched your lives in various ways and touched them in very significant ways,” Goswick said. “Your presence is a testimony to the witness of Dr. Schreck and his quest for excellence in education and also his values.”
A letter from the Schreck family said it will never forget the kindness the Shenango community and beyond has shown this week.
“We truly believe those prayers are giving Dr. Schreck and Aidan the strength needed to get through these difficult times,” the letter read. “We knew this community was amazing, but we are astounded by the outpouring of love and support we received and continue to receive.”
Schreck and his son were severely injured when their car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer Monday morning at the Route 422 and 388 intersection. They remain in separate Pittsburgh hospitals. Emily Esposito, a member of the school’s Youth for Christ club, opened the service and reported Aidan is said to be in stable condition, while Dr. Schreck is still waiting for significant conditions to improve to have a surgery on his artery.
She added that Dr. Schreck continues to be responsive when he is not heavily sedated and has movement in his extremities.
Shenango and other Lawrence County schools wore blue and gold colors on Friday to show support for the Schrecks as well as taking donations. A charitable trust for donations was set up earlier this week by Shenango for the Schreck family.
Individuals or organizations seeking to donate should make checks payable to the “Michael Schreck Recovery Fund.” All contributions may be directed toward Lauren Chappell, Shenango Area School District business manager, 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101.
